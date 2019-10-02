Kell Brook vs Amir Khan negotiations resume

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Promoter Eddie Hearn hasn’t given up on matching arch-rivals Kell Brook and Amir Khan early in the new year.

The Matchroom Boxing boss has confirmed talks have resumed to make the fight and has backed Brook to match it with any of the top fighters in the welterweight division.

“Kell Brook has got the appetite back again,” Hearn told Sky Sports.

“I think with Kell it has always been about desire and dedication and when that’s on, I think he’s one of the best welterweights in the world.

“It’s on at the moment, so now’s he’s got to strike wherever he can to get that big fight. He’s got to have it, because he’s in that stage of his career where he needs that big fight now.

“There seems to be a lot of fighters tied up. Errol Spence fighting Danny Garcia and maybe Mikey Garcia fighting Manny Pacquiao and so forth, so it makes it even more enticing for a potential Amir Khan fight.

“But Kell’s mentality is, ‘I’m here now, I’m fit, my mind is in a good place, my body is in a good place, sling me in, sling me in with the big boys’.”

The 33-year-old Brook hasn’t fought since his decision win over Australian Michael Zerafa in December last year and is looking for a fight before the end of the year to shake off the rust, possibly on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia in December.

He told Sky Sports: “Straightaway after this fight, early next year I’ll be looking at those top names, (Terence) Crawford, (Shawn) Porter, (Errol) Spence, my friend Mr Khan.”

