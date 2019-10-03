Joe Ward will make his professional debut in a six-round fight

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Popular Irish amateur boxing star “Mighty” Joe Ward will make his professional debut in a six-round light heavyweight clash against Marco Delgado (5-1, 4 KOs), of Anaheim, CA, this Saturday, October 5, at Madison Square Garden in New York City in a featured undercard bout to the IBF Middleweight World Championship battle between Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin and Sergiy “The Technician” Derevyanchenko.

Promoted by DiBella Entertainment and Murphys Boxing, managed by Times Square Boxing Co., and fighting out of Westmeath, Ireland, the 25-year-old Ward has arrived in New York City from his training camp in Los Angeles with Hall-of-Famer Buddy McGirt. Following a public workout outside Madison Square Garden, he spoke about Saturday night.

“I loved it in Los Angeles. The weather was perfect for training and my conditioning,” said Ward. “I learned so much in just my first camp with Buddy and can’t wait to get started again after this fight.”

See Also

“Buddy is a great coach. He’s a Hall-of-Famer. He’s been a world champion himself so he knows the game inside out. Personally, I think there’s loads of room for improvement. I had a very successful amateur career, but we have to transition into being a top-class professional now.”

“I don’t know much about Delgado, but he has a very good record and I’m sure he will be there to try to knock me out.”

“Fighting at Madison Square Garden, especially for my professional debut, is very special and a huge opportunity, second to none. My team did a great job making this happen.”

“If all goes well on Saturday night, I want to stay busy and continue to learn under Buddy. I’m looking to put on a show and entertain the fans on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden,” continued Ward, who will march toward the ring to the popular sounds of “The Irish Rover”.

A member of Ireland’s 2016 Olympic team, Ward is joined by undisputed world champion Katie Taylor as the only Irish boxers to win more than one European Elite gold medal. His acclaimed amateur career includes 15 Irish National Championships, three gold medals at the European Amateur Championships (2017, 2015, 2011), a gold medal at the World Youth Championships (2010), and a gold medal at the World Junior Championships (2009). Ward also earned the silver medal at the 2017 World Amateur Championships in Hamburg, Germany. Competing for the British Lionhearts in the World Series of Boxing, Ward compiled a record of 8-1 with a 2018 ranking ahead of Cuba’s two-time Olympic champion Julio La Cruz. Having his first fight at 11 years old, Ward ended his amateur career with a record of 290-15.

Read more articles about: Joe Ward

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.