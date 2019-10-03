Randy Petalcorin set to return on October 19

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former interim WBA junior flyweight champion Randy Petalcorin 30-3-1 (23) will return to the ring against Wichet Sengprakhon 9-6 (4) on October 19 on a card to be televised live on ESPN 5 in Manila.

The 27-year-old Filipino southpaw, who unsuccessfully challenger Felix Alvarado for the IBF 108-pound title last year, is currently ranked IBF number nine and WBA number 11.

Petalcorin has been training very hard including a recent training camp in Japan with current WBO world champion Kosei Tanaka.

See Also

Co-manager Peter Maniatis said: “Petalcorin is 27 years old and at his peak now. We are keeping him active now while we wait for a big fight as Randy is world rated with the both the IBF and the WBA and soon with the WBC.

“The IBF world title loss last year to Felix Alvarado has made Petalcorin train harder and has made him a hungrier, more mature and smarter boxer.

“We would like a rematch with Alvarado or fight for a WBA world title soon.”

Randy Petalcorin said: “On October 19th you will see my improvements. I have trained hard and will not disappoint my team. I am ready for action. Also, I would like to thank Sir Sean Buckley again for supporting my career with my team.”

Sengprakhon, 31, is coming off a KO win in Bangkok on June 22 and is rated number four in Thailand.

The October 19 event will be promoted by Sandman Promotions’ Jim Manangquil. The sponsor of Petalcorin fight is Sean Buckley of Ultratune Auto Service Centres in Australia.

Read more articles about: Peter Maniatis, Randy Petalcorin

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.