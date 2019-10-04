Deontay Wilder says he knows “secret” reason Anthony Joshua lost to Andy Ruiz Jr

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 41-0-1 (40) believes he knows the “secret” reason Anthony Joshua 22-1 (21) lost to Andy Ruiz Jr 33-1 (22) in June.

Joshua lost his IBF, WBA and WBO world championship belts in sensational fashion to Ruiz Jr when he was decked four times before being stopped in the seventh round at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden.

A rematch is set to take place in Saudi Arabia on December 7 live on Sky Sports Box Office.

See Also

In the UK.

“I really don’t believe he is ready for that. I’m one of the people that he has to prove wrong,” Wilder said about Joshua to Sky Sports.

“Many people have doubted me from the beginning and still do so. But I’m one of the people he has to prove wrong.

“I understand body language, I am very smart when it comes to [these things]. What his body said in that ring showed me everything that I need to see. Only the fighter would know within himself.

“The secret is still to be told. And that’s OK, because you want to keep people guessing. Was it this? Or was it that? That’s why the second fight is bigger. People don’t know what to think.

“People will finally see what it really was.

“If he’s not right, and people are saying one thing but he does another, then people will have their own perception of what they think about him afterwards.

“People say ‘if he loses, it’s over’.

“There is more pressure on him. When I talk about his situation I feel drained.

“Trust me, I have a sixth sense.”

Last week Joshua told Sky Sports that he would love to face either Wilder or countryman Tyson Fury.

“Yes, 100 per cent. That’s like asking if a certain football team will play another football team. Of course,” Joshua said.

“We’re in the same division, in the same era. We have to fight each other.

“We’re all big draws in the heavyweight division so it would be massive.

“I’d love to fight Wilder, I’d love to fight Fury.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.