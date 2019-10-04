IBF World Super Welter Championship – November 23 at the Videotron Center of Quebec

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The Videotron Center in Quebec City will be the scene of another exceptional boxing event, which will be crowned by a world championship match featuring the darling of professional boxing in Quebec, undefeated Marie-Ève Dicaire (16-0-0, 0 KOs).

The charismatic International Boxing Association (IBF) women’s super-welterweight World champion will defend her belt for the third time against the dangerous and experienced Ogleidis Suarez (29-3-1, 13 KOs), the IBF No. 2-rated contender from Venezuela.

Tickets go on sale to the public tomorrow (Friday) at 10 a.m. ET.

“The Videotron Center is a special place for me,” Dicaire said. “On December 1st, I wrote a page of history and this moment will remain engraved forever in my memories. To come back here almost a year later is very significant. I am happy and especially excited to have the chance to be able to demonstrate to my supporters the result of a year of effort and hard work.”

The blockbuster event is co-promoted by Groupe Yvon Michel (GYM) and Gestev, presented by Videotron in association with Mise-O-Jeu.

2 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

As a bonus, fans will have the privilege of attending the fourth title defense by World Boxing Association (WBA) super welterweight World champion Hanna Gabriels (20-2-1, 11 KOs). This fight is in a collaboration with the brilliant New York City-based promoter, Lou DiBella. The opponent of the Costa Rican native will soon be announced. The plan is for a unification fight in March, 2020 at the Videotron Center between Dicaire and Gabriels provided they both retain their titles.

“I’m pleased to see that my team is doing everything in its power to allow me to get back into the ring as soon as possible,” Gabriels commented. “For the first time in my career, I have a winning combination with an outstanding manager, Hector Fernandez, in addition to my promoter, DiBella Entertainment. I am very close to my goal of becoming the unified champion in my division. Of course, I will focus first on winning my fight on November 23rd. Then, I want to face the other champions in my category who dare to face me. If Miss Dicaire wants to be first, I’ll be happy to beat her at home. It is a dream for me to fight in Canada, an extraordinary country. ”

“I am pleased that Hanna Gabriels will be able to defend her title in Quebec City at this major event organized by my friend Yvon Michel,” added DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “Hanna Gabriels and Marie-Ève Dicaire are two of the most talented women in professional boxing. A unification between these two athletes would be one of the biggest fights on the female sports scene. On the other hand, the two champions must win their duels of November 23 before thinking about the next stage.”

ZEWSKI AND BOUCHARD IN PIVOT COMBATS

Also featured will be aspiring world champion Mikael Zewski (33-1-0, 22 KOs), as well as hometown Quebec City favorite, Sebastien Bouchard (18-1-0, 8 KOs), who will both be in extremely crucial battles in terms of their respective pro careers. The World Boxing Organization (WBO) No. 8-rated Zewski, the reigning North American Boxing Organization (NABO) welterweight champion, will defend his crown against American challenger Brad “King” Solomon (28-1-0, 9 KOs) of Douglasville, Georgia. Bouchard will be knocking at the door of world rankings by defeating Montreal’s Ayaz Hussain (13-1-0, 10 KOs) for the vacant North American IBF title.

For his part, Zewski is happy to return to Quebec City: “I am very happy and excited to be returning to Quebec to show people that I am part of the elite division and continue to climb the rankings. I expect strong opposition from Solomon. I am ready for the challenge!”

Bouchard wants to make Quebec vibrate for his 5th battle at the Videotron Center: “I have never been excited by local battles, but I know that fans are constantly asking for them. Yvon and I decided to hold this duel to make Quebec City and the Videotron Center vibrate on November 23 and thus thank the boxing fans for their continued support. ”

“We are very happy to be returning to the Videotron Center for Marie-Eve’s fourth World Championship bout,” GYM president Yvon Michel remarked. “She won this IBF title on December 1st, right here in Quebec, under circumstances we know. With the participation of Zewski, Bouchard and Gabriels, there are four championship fights on this loaded, including two world title fights. It will be an evening rich in talent and very decisive for its participants. The show will be a fantastic evening of boxing, a can’t missed event for fans.”

“The Videotron Center has a special relationship with Marie-Eve Dicaire,” noted Martin Tremblay, Chief Operating Officer of Quebecor Sports and Entertainment Group. “We look forward to another great event on November 23, when the first woman’s world title fight will headline a boxing event at a major Amphitheater. The local component is also important for this gala event. We are excited about the opportunity for Sébastien Bouchard to win his first North American title in front of his Quebec fans.”

GREAT VISIT WITH ADONIS STEVENSON

Former World light heavyweight world champion Adonis Stevenson, who fought five world title fights in Quebec City during his reign, confirmed his presence to supportt Marie-Eve Dicaire. He will return for the first time to the Amphitheater, where he had his last fight, the same evening that Dicaire began her reign as world champion. Adonis will be in the VVIP section and available for interviews, photos and autographs. He will be accompanied by his wife, Simone God.

FERNAND MARCOTTE AT THE PANTHÉON DES SPORTS DU QUÉBEC.

Recently, Quebecer Fernand Marcotte was inducted into the Quebec Sports Hall of Fame to crown his brilliant pugilistic career. A special tribute will be given on Nov. 23 and he will also be being present and available in the VVIP area.

Tickets, starting at $49 (taxes and service fees included), will be on sale at Gestev.com and Ticketmaster.ca, at the Champion Boxing Club (514-376-0980) and GYM (514-383-0666), or call 1-855-790-1245.

