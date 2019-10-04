Leo Santa Cruz: “I want to become a four-division world champion”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former WBA featherweight champion Leo Santa Cruz 36-1-1 (19) is looking forward to making his 130-pound debut when he faces Miguel Flores 24-2 (12) for the vacant WBA super featherweight belt at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 23.

The fight will be the main support bout to Deontay Wilder’s WBC heavyweight title defence against Luis Ortiz.

“I work hard for every fight and it’s going to be the same for this fight. This opportunity came to fight for the 130-pound title and I’m excited to fight for it. I want to become a four-division world champion,” said Santa Cruz, who has previously held world championships at 118, 122 and 126-pounds.

“I’m going to see how I feel at 130. If I’m strong I definitely feel like I will have more fights there. My goal right now is to win this world title. That’s what I’m focused on.

“I’m very happy and excited to have this opportunity to become a four-division world champion. My goal when I began boxing was just to become a world champion. To go for a fourth time is an even bigger dream.

“Miguel Flores is a tough fighter and I don’t underestimate him. I know it’s going to be a hard fight. He’s going to come with everything he has. It’s the opportunity of his lifetime.

“I’m really motivated like this is my first world title. This is something big for me. It will help me be remembered as one of the best Mexican fighters and that’s my goal.

“Most importantly, we’re going to give the fans a great show on fight night. To be the co-main event for Deontay Wilder is amazing. He always gives a great show, but my job is to give everyone even more excitement.”

