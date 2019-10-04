Michael Zerafa furious about being forced into Jeff Horn rematch

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Michael Zerafa is fuming that Jeff Horn has enforced the immediate rematch clause in their contract following his dominant win over the Queenslander in August.

Zerafa dominated and stopped Horn in nine rounds in Bendigo, dropping him twice and handing the former Brisbane schoolteacher his second professional defeat.

The 27-year-old Melbourne boxer believes the result was so conclusive that a rematch would not be required, freeing him up to pursue big money fights on the world stage.

But now with Horn insisting on getting his chance for revenge in December, Zerafa and his team say they are being disrespected.

“Now it’s just become personal, because he stopped me from making more money with better fights,” Zerafa told Sporting News.

“I stopped him in nine, now it’s his funeral. It’s going to end worse for him.

“Mark my words, it will end in another stoppage and I will hurt him as bad as I did last time – if not worse.”

Horn dismissed Zerafa’s criticism at Thursday’s press conference where he and promoter Dean Lonergan announced the fight.

“He’s had a lot to say and they’re pretty harsh with their words in that saying I’m not a good human being and stuff like that,” Horn said.

“But it’s [the rematch clause] in the contract, they knew that this is going to happen.

“He’s always going to get big opportunities if he beats me in the rematch. All he’s got to do is beat me twice; he has to beat the real me the second time.”

Zerafa labelled Horn a sore loser and said he should have been allowed to pursue bigger fights overseas.

“We thought he was going to respect that we beat him fair and square and would give us the opportunity to earn bigger money,” he said.

“The fact that he’s gone on about it like this, it’s just made us want to hurt him more. He’s gone about it the wrong way.

“It’s just made me hate Jeff Horn. I dislike the bloke. I used to think he was a good sport, but now I see his true colours.

“He’s a sore loser. He got beat fair and square and got beat bad.

“He wants the rematch and it’s just going to end worse. I will end Jeff Horn’s career this time.”

The venue and weight for the rematch is yet to be determined.

