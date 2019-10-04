Miguel Flores promises to outsmart, outhustle Leo Santa Cruz

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Miguel Flores 24-2 (12) knows that second chances don’t come around that often, which is why he is planning on doing everything possible to secure victory against Leo Santa Cruz 36-1-1 (19) when the pair clash for the vacant WBA super featherweight championship at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 23.

The fight will be the main support bout to Deontay Wilder’s WBC heavyweight title defence against Luis Ortiz.

“They say you don’t get second chances in life, but I am getting that and I’m very grateful. Everything happens for a reason. This fight was meant to happen and I plan to take full advantage of it,” Flores said.

“Being at 130 or 126 doesn’t make a difference to me when fighting Leo, it’s still the same guy. He started his career at 118 anyway and I’ve had it in my brain for so long about how I’m going to beat him.

“The strategy is to outdo him in anything. Outsmart him, outhustle him and just be able to do it all. He does everything well and he’s a veteran. I know he has tricks under his sleeve, but we need to be ready for that and have something ready to go back at him.

“This is an even bigger scene being the co-main event to the heavyweight championship of the world in Las Vegas. Everything has worked out perfect for me. That wasn’t my mentality when the injury happened, but now it all makes sense.

“I want to be able to be the guy. By beating Leo, I become the guy. It’s both of our jobs to turn everyone into believers. After this fight, everyone is going to know this was a great fight.

“Our focus is on Leo Santa Cruz. November 23 is all that’s on my mind. A lot of people don’t know how good my boxing skills are and how crafty I can be in the ring. They’re going to be in for a surprise.”

