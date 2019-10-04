Pride motivates Jeff Horn for Michael Zerafa rematch

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn 19-2-1 (13) will face Michael Zerafa 27-3 (16) in an immediate rematch expected to take place in December.

Horn, 31, was stopped in nine increasingly one-sided rounds by Zerafa in Bendigo in August.

“I’m hungry for the win on this one. I hate losing. I really feel like I can do better than I did last time, and I’m willing to prove it,” Horn said.

The former Brisbane schoolteacher’s family urged him to retire after the loss, but after a month of weighing up his options he has decided to box on.

“Retiring was definitely something I was considering. But I need to clean this slate,” he said.

“I thought to myself and imagined myself in five years’ time and thought I need to get this back. I can’t go out like this …

“The family were probably more on the way of, ‘don’t take the rematch; you should be happy with what you’ve done, take another fight’. But I needed to have this fight, and I think this fight is the one that motivates me to get back in there.”

Promoter Dean Lonergan has backed Horn’s decision.

“This came down to one thing, and it was real simple,” he said. “The overwhelming question was, ‘what was the fight that was gonna motivate Jeff the most?’ And, ultimately, that was Jeff’s question to answer, and this is the answer that he came up with.”

Horn should to fame in 2017 with his 12-round unanimous decision win over future Hall of Famer Manny Pacquiao in Brisbane.

