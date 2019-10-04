Stakes have been raised even higher for this Saturday’s “Homecoming for Herstory”

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The stakes have been raised even further for this Saturday’s (October 5) “Homecoming for Herstory” showdown between Flint’s own female boxing superstar Claressa Shields and former world champion Ivana Habazin, now that the WBC has also agreed to sanction the bout for their vacant women’s super welterweight championship.

The history-making 10-round fight, in which Shields (9-0, 2 KOs) will be looking to become the fastest fighter in boxing, male or female, to be crowned a three-division world champion by defeating #1-ranked Habazin (20-3, 7 KOs), of Zagreb, Croatia, will now be contested for both the WBO and WBC Championships.

Shields vs. Habazin will headline a SHOWTIME BOXING: SPECIAL EDITION (9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT) telecast from the Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center in Flint, that will also feature undefeated Saginaw, Mich., heavyweight prospect Jermaine Franklin (19-0, 13 KOs) facing Czech Republic’s once-beaten Pavel Šour (11-1, 6 KOs) and unbeaten welterweight prospect Jaron “Boots” Ennis (23-0, 21 KOs) taking on Argentina’s Demian Daniel Fernandez (12-1, 5 KOs).

“The WBC is proud and happy to be part of this herstoric event”, said WBC Women’s Championship Chairman Malte Mueller-Michaelis. “Both Shields and Habazin are outstanding athletes so we are looking forward to an exciting bout.”

In her first professional fight in her hometown of Flint, 24-year-old Shields will be looking to make herstory yet again in this highly anticipated battle. She won her first world titles (WBC & IBF Super Middleweight) in her fourth pro fight vs Nikki Adler in August 2017. Shields’ won world championships in her second weight division (WBA & IBF Middleweight) in her sixth pro fight against Hanna Gabriels in June 2018. She then became the women’s undisputed middleweight champion in just her ninth pro fight, a dominant victory over Christina Hammer, in April 2019.

On Saturday, she will go for two more world championships in a third weight division, in just her tenth fight, which will make her not only fastest fighter in history to conquer three divisions, but also the first to do it while going down in weight (168-160-154). The current record holder, fellow two-time Olympic gold medalist Vasiliy Lomachenko (11-1, 9 KOs), won his third world title in his 12th professional bout.

“October 5 will truly be a memorable event and we are delighted that the fight will now be for both the WBC and WBO World Championships,” said Dmitriy Salita. “Claressa is aiming for historic nights every time she gets into the ring and it is exciting that the victor of the fight on Saturday will be a Unified 154-lb World Champion.”

“Winning a world title in a third weight division faster than any man or woman in boxing history is a once in a lifetime opportunity and accomplishment,” said Shields’ Manager Mark Taffet. “I know Claressa will rise to the occasion, and I’m thrilled both the WBC and WBO belts will be on the line.”

“Homecoming for Herstory” is promoted by Salita Promotions in association with T-REX BOXING PROMOTIONS. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com and at the Dort Center box office.

