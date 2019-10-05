Dereck Chisora opponent to be announced in coming days

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Dereck Chisora is disappointed that Joseph Parker has withdrawn from their upcoming clash at the O2 Arena in London but a replacement is expected to be announced within days.

Manager David Haye provided an update on the situation on his official Instagram page: “Derek was very, very upset. Obviously, he’s really geared himself up, he’s training hard. He’s healthy, he really wants to show the world what he’s about, and Joseph Parker we believed would bring out the very best in Derek.

“It’s brought the best out of him in training and we just hoped that Joseph Parker would step through those ropes for Derek to prove how good he is in the ring, you know, at The O2 Arena, where he’s performed at a world level.

“Everything happens for a reason. Let’s just hope we get an opponent as soon as possible that, you know, the fans are happy with and not only that. They say styles make fights in the boxing game. We need to get an opponent, who is going to really bring the best out in Derek and for Derek to bring out the best in whoever he fights. We’re going to get an absolute humdinger of a fight.

“To be honest, Derek Chisora took the news as well as he can take it. He was obviously upset at the time. A bit frustrated, but, you know, the next morning he was back in the gym, training hard. It hasn’t slowed his training regime, as he knows we’ve given him a list of names, potential names. All of the names are dangerous names. They are all world class recognisable, world-renowned names that he will need to be at his best for.”

On Wednesday promoter Eddie Hearn revealed the six names on the shortlist to replace Parker: Alexander Povetkin, Michael Hunter, Oscar Rivas, Otto Wallin, Manuel Charr and Martin Bakole.

Asked when a replacement will be named, he said: “Hopefully within the next three or four days.

“We could have someone today agree ‘yes, 100 per cent we want to do the fight’, but let’s say the guy is in America, with the time differences, getting his legal team to okay the contract.

“There’s a lot of back and forth that needs to be done with negotiations and what not, so realistically I’d say you know, it will be less than a week.

“We may have somebody already who has agreed it, but there’s one thing agreeing it over the phone, there’s another agreeing it when the contract is sent to you.

“We’re talking to multiple parties in the hope that we can get someone to sign on the dotted line and get over here for an absolute barnstormer of a night.”

