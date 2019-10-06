Ababiy Adds Another First Round KO In NYC
Nikita Ababiy recorded another first round KO at Madison Square Garden in New York tonight.
Ababiy (7-0 6 KOs) registered his fifth first round KO win against Isiah Seldon at the mecca of boxing in the Big Apple, a sixth KO win from his seven pro fights since making his debut in Chicago a year ago this weekend.
‘White Chocolate’ will make a swift return to the ring for his eighth fight in 13 months as a pro when he appears undercard of the rematch between KSI and Logan Paul at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Saturday November 9, live on DAZN.
Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.