Ababiy Adds Another First Round KO In NYC

Nikita Ababiy recorded another first round KO at Madison Square Garden in New York tonight.

Ababiy (7-0 6 KOs) registered his fifth first round KO win against Isiah Seldon at the mecca of boxing in the Big Apple, a sixth KO win from his seven pro fights since making his debut in Chicago a year ago this weekend.

‘White Chocolate’ will make a swift return to the ring for his eighth fight in 13 months as a pro when he appears undercard of the rematch between KSI and Logan Paul at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Saturday November 9, live on DAZN.

