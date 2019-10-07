Canelo Alvarez: “Gennady Golovkin no longer poses any challenge”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBA and WBC middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 52-1-2 (35) says he is looking for new challenges in his career rather than a third fight with newly minted IBF champion Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin 40-1-1 (35).

The 29-year-old Mexican superstar holds a win and a draw over Golovkin, 37, who is coming off a razor thin 12-round points decision over Sergiy Derevyanchenko in New York this past Saturday.

Alvarez is scheduled to jump up two weight classes to face WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev 34-3-1 (29) at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 2.

See Also

“I am the one to beat, the one everyone wants to face. Ever since Golovkin fought me, what has he done? He didn’t do anything,” Alvarez said in an interview with Azteca 7.

“I’m facing a pure world champion and going up two weight divisions and his opponents come from losing. He no longer poses any challenge. I’ve already beat him. I gave him 24 rounds and he couldn’t do it. What’s going to happen in the third fight? I’m going to beat him again. I’m even going to knock him out. It’s just business.

“I’ve already spoken to my promoter. If they want me to fight him, all it represents to me is business. If it doesn’t represent a challenge, I’m not going to do it. If they want the fight, give me the numbers and maybe. I want other kinds of challenges!”

In their first fight in September 2017 Alvarez and Golovkin battled to a split draw. Judge Adalaide Byrd awarded the bout to Alvarez 118-110 while judge Dave Moretti had it for Golovkin 115-113 and judge Don Trella scored it even 114-114.

One year later Alvarez won the rematch by majority decision. Judge Glenn Feldman couldn’t split them at 114-114 while judges Dave Moretti and Steve Weisfeld both had it 115-113 for Alvarez.

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.