Conor Benn promises more KOs

Undefeated welterweight prospect Conor ‘The Destroyer’ Benn 15-0 (10) has warned his future opponents to be prepared for more knockouts as he gets his “man strength”.

The 23-year-old is scheduled to face an opponent to be named at the O2 Arena in London on a bill topped by the Regis Prograis vs Josh Taylor bout on October 26.

“As I get older my man strength is coming and people are going to get laid out clean,” said Benn to World Boxing News. “They are not going to get back up!

“My last fight was expected to be a hard fight and when I looked at him I thought I’m in trouble here. Then he came out flying in the first round and I managed to get him out of there.

“If people want to come and have it with me I will have it back with them. If I go down, then they’re going down with me.

“I’m not worried who they put in front of me, whoever it is there it will be the same outcome. I’m going to go out there and do one job and one job only.”

Benn has had his ups and downs in his almost five-year pro career but believes those experiences will only provide him with more seasoning going forward.

“My career has been a rollercoaster,” Benn continued. “It feels like I have been pro for a long while but really it’s only been four or five years. It’s been so dramatic but I know that I have Britain behind me and all these learning fights are going to put me in good stead for the future.

“I have been dropped twice and managed to get back up off the canvas. I put the other opponent down twice.

“I’ve boxed ten rounds, been cut and had injuries all these things. When I’m 25, 26 these things won’t be anything new to me so as far as I am aware, I’m on course.

“I’m excited to have a great year!”

