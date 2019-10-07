Dillian Whyte optimistic of returning before New Year

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Heavyweight Dillian Whyte 26-1 (18) is optimistic about beating his doping charge and could return to the ring before the end of the year.

The 31-year-old Brixton ‘Body Snatcher’ failed a drugs test conducted by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) ahead of his July 20 win over Oscar Rivas.

Despite the positive test result Whyte was cleared to box by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC). Team Rivas were not made aware of doping allegation prior to their fight.

The UKAD investigation is still ongoing with Whyte still technically allowed to fight in the interim. The heavyweight contender has however opted to remain on the sidelines while the issue gets resolved.

“Dillian and his team are trying to get UKAD to close this case and come out with a statement. He could fight tomorrow but I’m sick on answering questions about it,” promoter Eddie Hearn said to the Sun.

“I would sooner be in a position where they come out and say ‘this is what happened, this is the ruling, we’re good to go’.

“But there is a procedure and it is not Dillian Whyte trying to slow down that procedure. You have seen before how long it takes.”

Whyte has put together 10 straight wins since his loss to Anthony Joshua back in 2015 and is targeting a shot at Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder or a rematch with Joshua.

Among Whyte’s recent victims are Dereck Chisora, Lucas Browne and former WBO champion Joseph Parker.

