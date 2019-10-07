Eddie Hearn reveals Gennady Golovkin illness, says Sergiy Derevyanchenko rematch could happen

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has heaped praise on IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin 40-1-1 (35) while revealing the 37-year-old Kazakh entered his fight against Sergey Derevyanchenko 13-2 (10) under a cloud of illness.

Golovkin outpointed Derevyanchenko by scores of 114-113 and 115-112 twice after dropping Derevyanchenko in the opening round and cutting him in the second at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

Derevyanchenko, 33, came back in the middle rounds to back Golovkin up and hurt him to the body.

“It was one of the best fights I’ve seen. It was brutal,” the Matchroom Boxing boss said to iFL TV. “Derevyanchenko unbelievable. He won’t say it, but Gennady has been ill all week, and it’s been a real struggle for him, and he’s kept it quiet.

“He won’t even say anything, but I will, because even though Derevyanchenko deserves all the respect in the world, what Gennady had to go through tonight, the well he had to go through, and he showed much heart. Derevyanchenko was absolutely brilliant.

“In the first round I was thinking, ‘an early night and an easy touch’. I really fancied that Derevyanchenko would be really difficult in this fight, moving well with Andre Rozier having a great game plan. But after the first round, I thought, ‘what a result, this is going to be all over’. And he [Derevyanchenko] just came back. Very close fight. I just spoke to Keith Connolly, and he said, ‘Oh, we won that fight’.

“It was a very close fight. I actually had Gennady winning the last two rounds to make the difference for Gennady to nick the fight.”

Hearn added that he would like to see a rematch between the pair if a third fight with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez can’t be made for Golovkin.

“I’d love to see a rematch. I don’t know,” Hearn said. “I don’t know what to think at the moment. I saw that Gennady’s hand looked nicely swollen, so he’ll have to get that checked out, and he’ll probably have a mandatory [against Kamil Szeremeta] as well, but who wouldn’t want to see it again.

“I know some will like Gennady, and some will like Derevyanchenko. So if there’s any doubt, maybe that’s something we’ll look at in 2020. No disrespect to Derevyanchenko, but that’s not the type of fight that he necessarily wants to be in.

“You know the fight [with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez] that he wants to be in, but sometimes you come unstuck against guys that come in with the great performances.

“Derevyanchenko couldn’t have done anything more. He gave everything. his cut was horrendous. I thought it would be stopped within a couple of rounds, and I think the Commission did well, because you’ve got to give a fighter in that position every chance, and they gave Derevyanchenko every chance.

“And it was a brutal, brutal fight, back and forth. Derevyanchenko took some huge shots.”

