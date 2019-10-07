Manny Pacquiao: “Boxing is my real passion”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Filipino veteran Manny Pacquiao has spoken up about balancing his career as a senator with his passion for boxing.

The 40-year-old southpaw looked years younger in his split decision victory over previously undefeated American Keith Thurman in July.

Pacquiao admits that it can be difficult balancing his responsibilities, but says that boxing remains he true life’s passion.

“That’s the real passion. Of course, I’m a senator of the Republic of the Philippines. If you think (about it), I have to focus as a senator but I want to box because boxing is my passion. That’s why I’m still here giving honour to my country and entertain people,” Pacquiao said in an interview with FightHype.

Pacquiao said he still thinks about retirement, but that his body hasn’t told him it’s time to hang up the gloves just yet.

“I’m thinking about that, but right now I’m good, I can still fight,” he said.

A few days ago, Pacquiao asked his fans on social media who they thought he should fight next.

“I miss my fans. I miss training camp. Can’t wait to be back soon. What fight do you want to see next? #TeamPacquiao,” Pacquiao wrote.

Many fans want to see Pacquiao face IBF and WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr, who could be headed into an immediate rematch with Shawn Porter who he narrowly outpointed in September.

Another option is Floyd Mayweather. The retired American has repeatedly rebuffed Pacquiao’s calls for a rematch of their 2015 fight although recently there have been reports of negotiations between the two camps.

“My team and his team are talking right now. This is just about negotiations, about the formal discussions. So I don’t know what will happen,” Pacquiao said.

