TwitterFacebook

David Price steps in to replace Joseph Parker against Dereck Chisora

8 October 2019
PROGRAIS VS. TAYLOR LAUNCH PRESS CONFERENCE
Derek Chisora conference in London ahead of his Heavyweight fight against Joseph Parker at The O2 in London on Saturday October 26. 9th September 2019 Picture By Mark Robinson
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Veteran heavyweight Dereck Chisora 31-9 (22) will square off with David Price 25-6 (20) at the O2 Arena in London on October 26 after original opponent Joseph Parker was forced to withdraw from the fight due to illness.

New Zealander Parker 26-2 (20) withdrew from the fight after falling ill from a suspected spider bite.

The 36-year-old Price has rejuvenated his career in the past 12 months with three wins within the distance including an underdog victory over Dave Allen in July.

See Also

The 6-foot-8 Liverpudlian was scheduled to return to the ring in his hometown on November 23.

“It didn’t matter who got in the ring with me on October 26th I’m ready for WAR!” the 35-year-old Chisora said.

“Parker bitched out, it’s like he thinks he is Peter Parker not Joseph Parker with his Spider-Man excuses. It’s cool, let him do his thing.

“David Price has stepped up and I’m ready for whatever he brings. If he thinks I’m just going to stand there and be a punch bag like Dave Allen he is in for a shock.

“This is north versus south and in my hometown I write the rules. Saturday 26th October get ready to scream TIMBER!”

Chisora has won two on the trot following his KO loss to Dillian Whyte last December.

Read more articles about: , ,

red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

 

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US