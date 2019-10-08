David Price steps in to replace Joseph Parker against Dereck Chisora

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Veteran heavyweight Dereck Chisora 31-9 (22) will square off with David Price 25-6 (20) at the O2 Arena in London on October 26 after original opponent Joseph Parker was forced to withdraw from the fight due to illness.

New Zealander Parker 26-2 (20) withdrew from the fight after falling ill from a suspected spider bite.

The 36-year-old Price has rejuvenated his career in the past 12 months with three wins within the distance including an underdog victory over Dave Allen in July.

The 6-foot-8 Liverpudlian was scheduled to return to the ring in his hometown on November 23.

“It didn’t matter who got in the ring with me on October 26th I’m ready for WAR!” the 35-year-old Chisora said.

“Parker bitched out, it’s like he thinks he is Peter Parker not Joseph Parker with his Spider-Man excuses. It’s cool, let him do his thing.

“David Price has stepped up and I’m ready for whatever he brings. If he thinks I’m just going to stand there and be a punch bag like Dave Allen he is in for a shock.

“This is north versus south and in my hometown I write the rules. Saturday 26th October get ready to scream TIMBER!”

Chisora has won two on the trot following his KO loss to Dillian Whyte last December.

