European champion Francesco Patera: “I’m more explosive and faster than Domenico Valentino, I will beat him!”

The fight between European lightweight champion Francesco Patera (22-3 with 8 KOs) and Italian lightweight champion Domenico Valentino (8-0 with 1 KO)) on the 12 round distance is the co-main event of the October 25 card at Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy, promoted by Opi Since 82, Matchroom Boxing Italy and DAZN which will stream it live. In the main event popular IBF International super middleweight champion Daniele Scardina (17-0) will defend against Ilias Achergui (13-4-1) on the 10 rounds distance. Born in Belgium from Italian parents, Francesco Patera won the European lightweight belt twice: the first time against Edis Tatli in Finland (Patera lost the crown in the rematch), the second time against Lewis Ritson at Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle, England, in front of 10,000 British fans. Going to the U.K. to beat the local hero in front of his fans it’s a task that only a very talented fighter can accomplish. That victory gave Francesco Patera the mainstream status, in Europe, that he was looking for. Since then, Francesco Patera successfully defended the European belt twice, the last time in Milan against Paul Hyland Jr. (TKO 6) with a spectacular performance that excited the spectators at Allianz Clud, the DAZN viewers, the journalists and the boxing people. Despite his professional record, Domenico Valentino has a great ring experience as he competed in 3 Olympics and became world lighweight champion as an amateur in September 2009 in Milan defeating in the final Jose Pedraza who went on to become IBF/IBO world super featherweight champion and WBO world lightweight champion. Among amateurs, Domenico Valentino also defeated Josh Taylor, who went on to become IBF world super lightweight champion. Domenico Valentino had two amateur fights with Vasyl Lomachenko, losing them: Valentino says that the first time was almost even while the second time he was no match for Lomachenko who had learned the lesson well. “Lomachenko is an alien from another planet” Valentino says. Defending against such an experienced boxer should worry Francesco Patera, but he isn’t worried at all and he explains why.

Francesco, since when are you training for this fight?

“Since the second week of August. After my manager Christian Cherchi gave me the news, I was happy because I know Domenico Valentino’s style very well: I saw him competing as an amateur and I also saw on You Tube some of his professional fights. He is a great technician and moves a lot, but I am faster and more explosive. I’m sure to beat him and keep my belt on October 25.”

Domenico had a very long career as an amateur. Do you think this will compensate his short pro experience?

“No, because professional boxing is very different from amateur boxing. European title fights are on the 12 rounds distance, while amateurs are used to fight on the 3 rounds distance. I have more professional experience than him and this will be very important on fight night.”

Who are your sparring partners?

“Former European Union super featherweight champion Faroukh Kourbanov and some talented Belgian fighters. Some of them have a fighting style similar to Domenico Valentino’s style. I train six days a week, twice every day. I’m well trained.”

Do you think that you will knock Domenico Valentino out?

“My goal is to win every round. If I see an opening, I will go for the knock out. My priority is just winning.”

