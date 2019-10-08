How important is the KSI vs. Logan Paul rematch for boxing?

Chris lives in U.S.A. He loves attending shows and chatting to boxing stars and sharing his opinion. He likes to write about UK and USA boxing news and you can read various news story’s ranging from interviews to opinion pieces.

2019 has been a busy year for DAZN.

The popular streaming application made headlines last year, after it was revealed the service had entered an exclusive output deal with Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn. Soon after a number of signees were announced, including WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade, former lineal cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, young champion Daniel Roman, former champion Maurice Hooker, and former two-division titlist Jessie Vargas, amongst others.

Hearn has since added to his roster, picking up blossoming contender Devin Haney, WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders, light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol, and once-beaten heavyweight contender Michael Hunter. So too have there been other moves coming from DAZN, specifically the blockbuster signing of Canelo Alvarez, through Golden Boy Promotions, for an 11-fight, $365 million deal.

There is a lot of boxing to take in on DAZN, but some were surprised when it was recently revealed that Hearn had elected to pick up the upcoming rematch between YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul. The matchup will air on DAZN.

The two men fought one another last year in England, settling for a draw after six rounds of exhibition action. The rematch will see the two men turn professional, inside of the Staples Center on November 9th. Already there are rumors of Haney and Saunders appearing on the undercard.

Hearn also stated, in a recent Talk Sport article, that the rematch will most likely end up being a Sky Sports pay-per-view show in the UK for anyone overseas who Is interested in watching.

“We’re still discussing how we’re going to broadcast it,” Hearn said, “There is a chance it could be a cheaper-version PPV for the KSI vs Logan fight. It is very likely Billy Joe will be free-to-air on Sky, then going in to a PPV for KSI vs Logan Paul.”

The first KSI vs. Logan Paul fight aired online for $10.00. At the moment, DAZN’s monthly fee is $19.99 or $99 for the entire year.

There has been no shortage of entertaining fights on DAZN, from seeing such stars as Haney, Canelo, and others in the mix, including additional coverage from mixed martial arts organization Bellator, as well as the airing of the World Boxing Super Series.

But where does KSI vs. Logan Paul 2 fit in? For one, several fans and insiders were surprised at the notion of either Saunders or Haney fighting on the undercard.

This year there have been some interesting and successful pay per views, such as Errol Spence vs. Mikey Garcia and then Shawn Porter, as well as the Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner and Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman fights in January and July. So, the pay per view market is far from dead, while DAZN still tries to figure out where they stand in the big picture of things.

On November 9th we may not get the kind of high-level boxing fight we would prefer, and not something we would pay a hefty fee for, but DAZN seems to know what they are doing. Surely, pitting KSI and Logan Paul against one another will help drive up the number of subscribers to their platform.

As far as what this fight does for the sport of boxing, remains to be seen, however.

