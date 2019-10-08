Lauren Johnson is thinking big

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Lauren Johnson will be thinking big about her prospects in a new division when she resumes her journey as a vegan with punch.

The left-hander, who hails from Willenhall, has decided to leave the welterweight ranks behind and put on the pounds.

She next features on BCB Promotions’ show at the Hangar Events Centre, in Wolverhampton, on Friday October 18. The show has been titled ‘We Are Wolves.’

The trip up to super welter will come after what will be over a year out of action, with an undefeated record to protect.

She’s racked up three victories in two stop-start years since becoming a pro, after winning national titles representing Walsall Wood Boxing Club as an amateur.

The eight-round British Challenge title is the fruits of her efforts so far, which was her last outing in June of last year.

Outpointing Hungarian visitor Klaudia Vigh got her that belt, but it proved to be her last outing due to injuries and inactivity.

There were previously two other two points successes recorded, over four rounds, including her debut in 2017.

A resounding 40-35 score against Monika Antonik, on her bow, included a round where Johnson was so dominant the session was scored 10-8.

A 40-37 verdict over Borislava Goranova followed, where the 35-year-old again dominated proceedings on route to victory.

Now ‘the Black Widow’ is preparing to lace on the gloves again, feeling like she may have something to prove after her spell on the sidelines.

She said: “It’s been frustrating to be out for a while, there were some good fights that, for one reason or another, haven’t come off.

“I was supposed to be out last December, me and Kirstie Bavington were due to box for the Midlands title, but she pulled out and then the show got cancelled.

“I could have boxed on a December 22 bill, but my mother had a heart operation the day before so it wouldn’t have been ideal.

“Then I signed to take on Hannah Rankin, which would have been a great name for me to have on my record as she’s world title challenger.

“That got called off and she’s got another shot at a world title, which makes me think I can work towards something like that.

“I’ve gone up to super welter now and I feel so much better for it. I’m spending more time working on tactics, instead of worrying about weight all of the time.

“I’ve got a new coach in Richard Ghent, who I’d worked with at times during my amateur career. The gym is great and I’m enjoying it.

“I’ve got a few things in the pipeline, but I feel like I need to get a couple more wins under my belt first. Hopefully, that starts on October 18.

“I may be 35, but I’m still relatively young as a boxer. I only had four and a half years as an amateur, so I’ve only been boxing for about six years.

“Things have tended to happen to me quickly, I won a national amateur title in my first fight and I’m getting good offers as a pro.

“I just want to get busy now and being in there regularly will get me the experience as a pro that I need. I’m feeling good about the future.”

The main event will see Wolverhampton’s Kyle Williams, a former Midlands and British bantamweight champion and British title challenger, battle for a belt again.

Williams, from Whitmore Reans, will challenge for the vacant WBO European bauble over 10 rounds against an international opponent.

Tickets, priced at £35 standard or £65 VIP ringside with a buffet and waitress service, are on sale now. It will be £40 for entry on the door. For more information, contact the boxers.

