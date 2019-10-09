GH3 Promotions Signs Undefeated Junior Middleweight Derrick Coleman Jr.

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

GH3 Promotions has announced the signing of undefeated junior middleweight prospect Derrick Coleman.

Coleman of Detroit, Michigan, has a record of 9-0 with seven knockouts.

“Derrick is a very talented young fighter. He possesses a lot of skill and power. I look forward on moving him, getting him great television exposure, and putting him in position for big fights,” said GH3 Promotions CEO, Vito Mielnicki.

The now 20 year-old Coleman began boxing at the age of four because his family, namely his grandfather were big fans of the sport. Coleman had a 135-fight amateur career, and was a four-time National Champion.

Coleman plied his trade at the famed Kronk Gym, and worked with the legendary Emanuel Steward until his passing. Coleman is now trained by Marlon Thomas.

Coleman turned professional in 2017 at the age of 18, and he has been perfect by displaying his boxer-puncher skill-set.

“I signed with GH3 Promotions because Vito treated me like family, and he made me an offer that could not turn down. I can see him moving me and hopefully I will be in the top-20 in the next year.”

Coleman, who is managed by Sheer Sports Management, and advised by Dave “Bing” Dogan.

“This is a great situation to be working with Vito. He can do a lot of good for Derrick and I know he will move him in the right direction,” said Dogan.

Coleman will be in action on Friday, October 25th in Philadelphia.

