Hitman Expecting Tough Test

Nathan Heaney is expecting a tough test this weekend when he faces former Olympian, Serge Ambomo, in his hometown of Stoke this weekend.

Heaney will engage in an international 10-rounder on his own turf as he headlines BCB Promotions’ next bill at King’s Hall on Saturday (October 12).

The Midlands Area Middleweight Champion wants a crack at national level next, with the English crown in his thoughts and a potential away day for his supporters but first he knows he must impress against Ambomo who represented Cameroon at the London 2012 Olympics.

“Serge looks a very good challenge for me at this stage,” he told bcb-promotions.com. “As a man that represented his country in the 2012 Olympics he certainly poses a tough test.

“He is well built and will no doubt be looking for big looping shots during the fight, but it’s up to me to be disciplined and follow the fundamentals that my coach Steve Woodvine has been drilling into me.

“I’m really looking forward to event and I have no doubt Serge will be aiming to cause and upset and silence my superb supporters. Regardless of his game plan, I’ll be there with the intent on being victorious. It should be a belter!

“I’ve sold a lot of tickets and you can bet my fans will make a lot of noise at King’s Hall, as they always do.

“I’d love a crack at the English title, Jack Flatley is the champion and has defended it but he might vacate, because he’s got a shot at the Commonwealth.

“Down the line, I’m looking to get on an under-card for a televised show, to get my ‘Stokeys’ on the big stage. I’m hoping to be out one more time by the end of the year.

“The atmosphere they’ve created in Stoke is the best I’ve seen at a small hall in the country. I’m going to stick it on my opponent and put on a show for them.

Three fellow fighters from Stoke appear on the under-card with Atal Khan, Cole Johnson, Luke Caci all scheduled for the home corner.

Midlands Area Super Lightweight Champion, Connor Parker, Dudley superlightweight, Connor Lee Jones and Amy Timlin, from Southam in Warwickshire, complete the line-up.

Tickets, priced at £35 standard or £65 VIP ringside with a buffet and waitress service, are on sale now. It will be £40 for entry on the door. For more information, contact the boxers or click here to purchase your tickets online:

https://myfighttickets.com/shop-1?olsPage=products%2Fstokin-the-fire

