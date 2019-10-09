Oscar Duarte to defend WBC Latino Lightweight title against Richard Solano

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Lightweight contender Oscar Duarte (17-1-1, 12 KOs) will defend his WBC Latino Lightweight Title in a 10-round main event against Richard Solano (20-2-2, 13 KOs) on the October 19 edition of Golden Boy Fight Night on Facebook Watch at The Gimnasio Rodrigo M. Quevedo in Chihuahua, Mexico. The fights will be streamed live globally on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page.

“We’re excited for the second installment of our four-part series in Mexico with Facebook Watch,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “This time, we’re headed to Chihuahua, Mexico as we continue to build our brand’s presence in different parts of the country. Oscar Duarte is a rising Golden Boy star with deep roots in Chihuahua and Francisco Vargas is a former world champion, so we guarantee an impressive event for fans in attendance and from home on Facebook Watch.”

Duarte is a 23-year-old native of Parral, Chihuahua who is coming off two technical knockout wins after suffering his only loss, which was against experienced contender Adrian Estrella. The charismatic puncher has also fought on many important cards under the Golden Boy banner, where he has scored big wins against the likes of Roger “The Kid” Gutierrez and Rey “Flash” Perez. Duarte is inches away from a world title shot, but he’ll have to remove any doubts about being worthy for a title shot in a tough fight before a hometown crowd.

See Also

“I’m very happy and motivated to be fighting on my native land, my state and with my people,” said Oscar Duarte. “I am preparing to give the very best of myself. Not only do I want to win the fight, but I also want to show people that I am learning and show that I can serve as an example for all of those who have dreams and goals. Every day I work hard to achieve my dream of becoming a world champion and to be an inspiration for my people. On this occasion, I will face a good boxer from Puerto Rico who himself wants to take advantage of this opportunity. Because of that I respect him, but I’m going to do my job in the ring.”

Solano is a 31-year-old native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic who has fought his entire profesional career in his home country. Solano will fight for the first time in Mexico, and he plans to defeat the hometown hero in his own backyard.

“I want to thank Golden Boy for the opportunity to fight on one of its events in Mexico against Oscar Duarte,” said Richard Solano. “I always dreamed about fighting a Mexican in his own house. I’m ready to hand him a beating. The fans will see that I’m going to win in his own hometown. Everyone will remember my name, Richard Solano. You don’t want to miss this fight!”

In the co-main event, former world champion Francisco “El Bandido” Vargas (25-2-2, 18 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico will make his highly anticipated return against Ezequiel “Sheke”Aviles (16-4-3, 6 KOs) of Ensenada, Mexico in a 10-round lightweight fight.

“It’s an honor to be coming back to Mexico to begin another run at a world title,” said Francisco Vargas. “It’s been almost five years since I last fought in my home country, so I’m excited to put on a great show for everyone there and for all those who will watch on Facebook.”

“This is the biggest fight of my career,” said Ezequiel Aviles. “But if I want to become a contender, these are the challenges I need to face. I have what it takes to beat Vargas, and I promise a great win on Oct. 19.”

The undercard of this event will feature some of the best talent from the area.

Luis Hernandez (19-0, 17 KOs), who is the most sought-after prospect from Chihuahua, Mexico, will face Victor Zuniga (20-3, 9 KOs) of Ciudad Acuna, Mexico for the WBC Youth Super Lightweight Title in a 10-round battle. Hernandez, who has the same name as the legendary soccer player Luis “El Matador” Hernandez, will look to follow in the footsteps of fighters such as Quirino Garcia, Juan Carlos “El Ranchero” Ramirez, David “Tacubayo” Murillo and Miguel “Mickey” Roman, all of whom originated in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Angel Pillada (12-1, 7 KOs) of Chihuahua, Mexico will fight in an eight-round bantamweight fight.

Karina Fernandez (12-4-1, 3 KOs) of Chihuahua, Mexico will battle Cecilia Santoscoy (2-5, 1 KO) of Satillo, Mexico in an eight-round super flyweight fight.

Jaime Saavedra (2-0), a prospect from Chihuahua, Mexico who recently signed a co-promotional agreement with Golden Boy and Miguel Cotto Promotions, will return in a four-round welterweight fight.

Ruben Tellez (9-2, 5 KOs) of Chihuahua, Mexico will participate in an eight-round lightweight clash against Joaquin Aguilar (5-2, 3 KOs) of Chihuahua, Mexico.

Eduardo Martinez (2-2, 2 KOs) of Chihuahua, Mexico and Alan Salazar (1-0) of Chihuahua, Mexico will meet in a six-round super bantamweight bout.

Karla Gonzalez (2-0) of Chihuahua, Mexico will battle against Brenda Ruacho (0-1) of Chihuahua, Mexico in a super bantamweight fight scheduled for six rounds.

Bryan Soto (1-0, 1 KO) of Chihuahua, Mexico will participate in four-round battle in the 147-pound division.

Rafael Proano (12-2-3, 8 KOs) of Chihuahua, Mexico will take on Esteban Villalba (11-21-3, 8 KOs) of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico in a welterweight clash scheduled for eight rounds.

Carlos Zaleta of Chihuahua, Mexico will make his professional debut in a four-round flyweight fight against Jose Salmeron (0-0-1) of Chihuahua, Mexico.

Carlos Hernandez of Chihuahua, Mexico will participate in a four-round super featherweight clash against Jesus Cuellar (0-3) of Chihuahua, Mexico.

Duarte vs. Solano is a 10-round fight for the WBC Latino Lightweight Title presented by Golden Boy in association with Miguel Cotto Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING” and the City of Chihuahua. The event will take place Saturday, Oct. 19 at The Gimnasio Rodrigo M. Quevedo in Chihuahua, Mexico. The fights will be streamed live globally on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page.

Read more articles about:

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.