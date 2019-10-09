There is No SSR in WP Boxing Program of October

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

3 weeks ago, there was a report in our country said Srisaket Sor Rungvisai’s promoter was interviewed by 2 Thai reporters that formerly 2 times WBC World Super Flyweight would return to the ring on October 19 as a co-main event of WP Boxing Program of October. But there has not been his name in this program after complete boxing bouts was released on October 9.

The main event of this boxing program is “Rock Man” Chainoi Worawut, aka Thattana Luangphon (THA), who will fight against Alvin Medura (PHL) for vacant WBC Asia Super Bantamweight belt. A hard hitting Thai fighter is a current 122 lbs WBC Youth World champion and A Filipino fighter is a a current 122 lbs WBC Asia Continental interim champion. If WBC# 29, Chainoi becomes a new Asian champion under wing of WBC his world ranking should be raised rapidly probably up to top 20.

All of supporting bouts are included: Wittawas Basapean aka Samartlek GCG Boxing (THA), 2 times world title challenger will fight against a young prospect, Thananchai Charunphak (THA) in a 6-round bout. Another Thai prospect, Phongsaphon Panyakum (THA) will fight against Faisol Akbar Jr. (INA) in a 6-round bout. And 3 bouts of WP Boxing All Thailand 2019 Bantamweight First Round will be started after 3 major bouts. This boxing program has been arranged by Nakornloung Promotion.

See Also

All of Thai boxing fans don’t know when a Thai super star, Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, will return to the ring. We hope he can make a fight before the end of this year.

Read more articles about: wittawas basapean

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.