Blair Cobbs Returns November 2nd on Canelo vs. Kovalev Card

Prince Ranch Boxing’s undefeated welterweight contender, Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (12-0-1, 8 KOs), who is by promoted by Golden Boy Promotions, faces Carlos Ortiz (11-4, 11 KOs) of Torreon, Mexico, for the vacant NABF title. The 10-round bout will take place on November 2, 2019, as part of the undercard of Canelo Alvarez versus Sergey Kovalev at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, which will air live on DAZN.

“It is a great opportunity and one I’m going to take full advantage of,” said Blair Cobbs, who is managed by Greg Hannley of Prince Ranch Boxing. “I have worked very hard and I feel that fighting on a Canelo card, and for the NABF title, is the perfect chance for me to elevate my game, as well as put on a show for my fans.”

Cobbs, who is also advised by Shahid Malik, made noise earlier this year by defeating

Ferdinand “Lucky Boy” Kerobyan (12-1, 7 KOs), in Kerobyan’s hometown of Hollywood, California, and in his last bout stopped Steve “Manos de Oro” Villalobos (11-1, 1, 9 KOs) by way of a ninth-round knockout. Blair’s last three opponents had a combined record of (29-1-1, 22 KOs) making Cobbs one of the most battle-tested contenders in the welterweight division.

“We’re very excited with the way that Blair Cobbs has performed as a professional,” stated Greg Hannely, Cobbs manager. “He has defeated great opponents and is rising to the occasion each and every time he steps up in competition. A win in this bout will catapult him to a top-15 ranking. In addition, the exposure he will get fighting on this card will be unbelievable. Blair is a fan favorite, and everyone wants to see him fight.”

“I just want to put on a show and have fun like I always do,” Cobbs continued. “I am excited to show off my talent to a bigger audience. Blair “The Flair” is coming…Whooo!”

