Dillian Whyte offers Anthony Joshua advice ahead of Andy Ruiz Jr rematch

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte has advised Anthony Joshua to go back to what he does best in his rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr.

Joshua lost his IBF, WBA and WBO titles to Ruiz Jr by shock knockout in New York in June and will rematch the Mexican-American in Saudi Arabia in December.

“I just think Joshua needs to do what he does best. I don’t think he should listen to all this negativity,” Whyte told iFL TV.

See Also

“That’s all nonsense. He needs to do his thing and do what he does best. What he does best is to be strong and aggressive and be on the offensive. That’s what he does.

“Ruiz clocked him with a good punch, behind the ear, and he didn’t recover. It’s boxing. Everyone gets put on their arse sooner or later. Now it’s his turn.

“He just needs to listen. If he uses his jab more against Andy Ruiz he knocks him out. He just needs to jab more.

“Doubles, singles and triples and he knocks Ruiz out. Ruiz is a tough guy. If you hit him with a right hand he takes it.

“If you hit him with a couple of jabs, he doesn’t see the right hand coming. Boom, that will be that.

“Let’s be honest, Ruiz is a good fighter. He doesn’t look it, but he’s a good fighter.

“He’s got quick hands but slow feet and that’s why Joshua needs to use the jab.”

Whyte holds an amateur victory over Joshua but lost to him in the pros when the pair met in 2015.

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.