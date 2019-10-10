Dmitry Bivol excited to defend title in Chicago this Saturday

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol 16-0 (11) will be making the fifth defence of his title when he takes on Lenin Castillo 20-2-1 (15) at Wintrust Arena in Chicago this Saturday night live on DAZN.

“I’m very excited to be in Chicago, this is my first time here and I like it here very much,” the 28-year-old native of St. Petersburg, Russia said.

“Big beautiful buildings, very nice people and it’s a very clean city. I’m glad that I’m fighting here on Saturday night. I’m very happy that there are a lot of Kyrgyzstan, Russian and Ukrainian fans in addition to so many local fans coming to the fight.

“I know for Castillo this a big opportunity, but we’ve prepared very well in Los Angeles and I look forward to putting on a great performance for those in attendance and watching on DAZN.

“Since I became a world champion over two years ago, I’ve wanted the toughest challenges and the biggest fights, either world title unification fights or any of the top names.”

Bivol won the interim WBA championship against Felix Valera in 2015 and was upgraded to dull champion with his first-round knockout win over Trent Broadhurst in November 2017. He has successfully defended against Sullivan Barrera, Isaac Chilemba, Jean Pascal and Joe Smith Jr.

