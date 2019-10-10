Errol Spence hospitalised after rolling his Ferrari

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Errol Spence has been hospitalised after being badly injured in a single car accident in Dallas, Texas.

The IBF and WBC welterweight champion was driving his Ferrari at speed when it crossed the median strip into oncoming traffic and flipped several times just before 3am on Thursday. Spence, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car.

Spence was transported to hospital where he was admitted to the intensive care unit.

“Errol was in an accident, and his parents are with him at the hospital,” Premier Boxing Champions spokesman Tim Smith told ESPN.

“The doctors are monitoring his condition, but his injuries are not life-threatening. We will have further updates as the doctors update his condition. We’re all wishing the best for Errol.”

Dallas police told the media the vehicle was travelling at “a high rate of speed” when the accident occurred.

“The Ferrari veered left over the centre median onto the southbound lanes and flipped multiple times, ejecting the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt,” said police, who are investigating the cause of the crash.

The 29-year-old southpaw unified the IBF and WBC welterweight titles two weeks ago with a split decision victory over Shawn Porter in Los Angeles, improving his unbeaten record to 26-0 (21).

“My dad always tells me ‘this boxing thing is a part of your life but it’s not going to last forever. U still have a lot of life to live after that,’” Porter posted on social media.

“With that, I’m praying for @ErrolSpenceJr & his family because he has a lot of life to live and I pray he recovers quickly & fully.”

“Praying for @ErrolSpenceJr,” Pacquiao tweeted.

WBO champion Terrence Crawford tweeted: “Praying for you champ @ErrolSpenceJr get well we fighters I know you will.”

