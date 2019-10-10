Golden Boy announce middleweight re-signs as he inches closer to a world title

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Undefeated middleweight contender D’Mitrius “Big Meech” Ballard (20-0, 13 KOs) has re-signed with Golden Boy as he inches closer to a world title opportunity. Ballard will return this December to challenge for a regional title. Details for this fight will be announced very soon.

“As you can see, we are continuing to strengthen our stable by re-signing some of our best talent,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “D’Mitrius Ballard is the next in an impressive list of young contenders who are strengthening their bond with the company before entering into the biggest challenges of their careers. This impressive list includes Vergil Ortiz Jr., Ryan Garcia, Alexis Rocha, Lamont Roach Jr., and now Ballard. Years of development are about to pay off for this hungry fighter as he enters the fast track to world title shot.”

Ballard is a 26-year-old middleweight contender who boasts a decorated amateur career, where he won several national championships. In 2013, the native of Temple Hills, Maryland began his professional career with a knockout victory against Kelly Henderson. Since then, Ballard has steadily moved up the middleweight rankings, taking on tough competitors such as Victor “Sina” Fonseca and Alan “Amenaza” Campa. Though his last fight ended in a controversial no contest against tough contender Elias Espadas in June, the undefeated talent is anxious to demonstrate that be belongs at the top of a very competitive division of 160 pounds.

See Also

“I’m so thankful to Golden Boy for believing in me enough to re-sign me,” said D’Mitrius Ballard. “I have worked hard to get to this level, and now it’s time to show the world that I am worthy of becoming a world champion. Let the bells ring. It’s time to rumble!”

About Golden Boy

Los Angeles-based Golden Boy was established in 2002 by Oscar De La Hoya, the first Hispanic to own a national boxing promotional company. Golden Boy is a media and entertainment brand committed to making fighting entertainment more accessible and affordable. The company’s in-house production team develops creative original programming for ESPN, RingTV.com and international channels across the globe. The company holds the exclusive rights to top boxers and has promoted some of the biggest and highest grossing events in the history of the sport. Now, Golden Boy is one of the most successful boxing entertainment companies in the world and shapes the future of boxing for fighters and fans alike through its 2019 partnership with streaming platform, DAZN.

Read more articles about: d’mitrius ballard

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.