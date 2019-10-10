IBF Champion Artur Beterbiev to host a fan and media meet & greet

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

IBF World Light Heavyweight Champion Artur Beterbiev will host a fan and media meet & greet ahead of his upcoming world championship unification bout. Fans are invited to join Beterbiev at The Melody Restaurant at 11723 Bustleton Avenue in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 7:00pm.

Beterbiev, who hails from Khasavyurt, Russia, will face fellow undefeated light heavyweight Oleksandr Gvozdyk of Kharkov, Ukraine on Friday, Oct 18 at Temple University’s Liacouras Center. It will be the third defense of his belt since stopping Enrico Kölling in the 12th round of their 2017 matchup in Fresno, California to win the vacant title. Gvozdyk’s WBC Light Heavyweight title will be on the line for the bout, with the winner taking both belts and his opponent’s undefeated record.

This will be Beterbiev’s first fight in Philadelphia, which is home to thousands of Russian immigrants.

See Also

The Melody is an upscale restaurant and catering hall that is adjacent to many Russian-owned and patronized businesses. A selection of hors d’oerves and beverages will be available to accredited media. Please RSVP to michelle@ragingbabe.com.

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with Peltz Boxing, tickets priced at $150, $90, $75 and $50 (not including applicable fees) can be purchased at the meet & greet, at the Liacouras Center Box Office, www.liacourascenter.com or charge by phone at 800-298-4200.

Read more articles about: Artur Beterbiev

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.