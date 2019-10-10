Josh Warrington shocked at Kid Galahad’s return to the rankings

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington 29-0 (6) has expressed his surprise that old rival Kid Galahad is back in the IBF rankings.

Warrington defeated Galahad on points in Leeds in June, with the IBF ordering a final eliminator between Galahad and Claudio Marrero with purse bids due to take place this month.

“It’s a bit of a joke,” Warrington told Metro.co.uk. “I don’t understand how he got moved down to No.8 in the rankings and is all of a sudden fighting an eliminator again.

“He must have complained. Really and truthfully, the guys in and around him aren’t doing much. Why is he all of a sudden there again? He’s not won the eliminator yet… we’ll see what happens.

“But for me, I’ve been there and done it. I didn’t win it in the style I wanted to win it, but I still won the fight.

“I’ve made my intentions clear. I only want meaningful fights and fight the other big names of the division.”

Warrington returns to action in Leeds this Saturday when he takes on French veteran Sofiane Takoucht 35-3-1 (15).

“I’ve cleared out the domestic scene. If I could have things my way, I would be fighting a world champion,” he said.

“Up until I was given the name, I’d not heard too much about him (Takoucht). I’d seen his name in the rankings.

“I’ve studied him a little bit and I’ve seen he’s very tough. He’s a pressure fighter and is a southpaw. He’s only lost to high level opposition really.

“He’s never been stopped and got a decent knockout ratio, better than mine actually. People turned down this fight, but he jumped at this opportunity.

“I imagine he’ll be well up for it.”

Takoucht said: “I feel good, I have been training hard, I am in the best condition and will show up on the night.

“Josh is a very good champion, but I need to make an impact in order to win. Winning will change my life and reputation in the boxing world. I believe in myself. I am ready to fight.”

