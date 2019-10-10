Miguel Flores embraces underdog status ahead of Leo Santa Cruz clash

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Miguel ‘El Michoacano’ Flores 24-2 (12) says he is grateful for a second chance to face Leo ‘El Terremoto’ Santa Cruz 36-1-1 (19) after their first fight was cancelled.

Flores was originally scheduled to face Santa Cruz in February before an injury forced him to withdraw from the bout. Santa Cruz would go on to win a unanimous decision over Rafael Rivera instead.

Flores will now challenge Santa Cruz for the vacant WBA super featherweight title in the co-feature to the Deontay Wilder vs Luis Ortiz WBC heavyweight title clash at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on November 23.

“I’m excited. They say there is no second chances in life but for me, I’m getting another opportunity,” Flores told Fightnews.

“Things happen for a reason and this is an example. I plan to make the most of it on November 23rd!

“The first scheduled fight was at 126 but I’m still fighting the same guy,” Flores said. “When I got hurt, I was mad at the world. You don’t get second chances. This is meant to be.

“Leo is one of the top guys. We know it’s not going to be an easy fight. He’s a volume puncher, we have to work hard. We know he likes to brawl. He’s crafty, so am I.”

Flores has warned fight fans not to underestimate him.

“I’m the underdog. Everyone is quick to dismiss the underdog. Don’t be quick to count us all out. I can box my ass off,” he said.

“This is a dream come true. Only thing that this will produce is a good fight. Come fight night he will be surprised!”

