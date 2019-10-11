Thursday, October 17 At 4pm ET! Dibella Entertainment Hosts Brooklyn Press Conference For Broadway Boxing At St. Francis College

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Headlining the event is the Broadway Boxing return of undefeated junior welterweight prospect “Marvelous” Mykquan Williams (15-0, 7 KOs), of East Hartford, CT, who will defend his WBC USNBC title against Tre’Sean Wiggins (11-4-2, 6 KOs), of Johnstown, PA.

Williams returns to the ring following a 10-round unanimous decision victory against Rickey Edwards on May 17, at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, CT. In his last New York appearance on February 7, 2018, Williams stunned the packed house at B.B. King Blues Club and Grill with a first-round knockout of Preston Wilson.

Fighting in Philadelphia to begin 2019, the 29-year-old southpaw Wiggins won an eight-round unanimous decision versus hometown favorite Samuel Teah on February 23, to capture the Pennsylvania State super lightweight title. Following that up on April 26, also in Philadelphia, Wiggins battled to a hotly contested eight-round draw with popular local prospect Branden Pizarro.

Tickets for the October 24 Broadway Boxing event, presented by Nissan of Queens, Azad Watches, OPTYX, Christos Steak House and Gagliardi Insurance, are priced at $160, $110, $80 and $50 and available here or by calling 212-947- 2577. The Generoso Pope Athletic Complex is located at 180 Remsen Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201. Doors on the night of the event will open at 6:30 p.m. with the first bell at 7:00 p.m.

Former amateur standout Jude “King Zar” Franklin (9-0-1, 8 KOs), of Brooklyn, NY, battles Luis Fernando “El Titi” Molina (8-5-1, 2 KOs), of Buenos Aires, Argentina, in a six-round super featherweight bout. The 24-year-old Franklin looks to return to the win column following the only blemish of his three years as a professional; a six-round majority draw against Aleem Jumakhonov on March 8, in Queens, NY. Molina won a unanimous decision last time out versus Santiago Perotti on November 16, 2018, in his hometown.

Popular Khalid Twaiti (5-0, 3 KOs), of Brooklyn, NY, will see action in his first scheduled six-round bout in the bantamweight division. The 23-year-old Twaiti began 2019 with a third-round knockout of Jeno Tonte on April 10, in New York City.

Haitian-American Melissa St. Vil (11-4-4, 1 KO), from Brooklyn NY, will compete in a six-rounder at lightweight, determined to rebound from a hard-fought loss in a world title challenge to then-WBC lightweight titlist Delfine Persoon in March.

Bantamweights will see action as Queens, NY, native Ariel “El Kuman” Lopez (13-0, 8 KOs) clashes with Victor Trejo “Pillito” Garcia (17-11-1, 8 KOs), of Tlalnepantla, Mexico, in a scheduled eight-rounder. The popular Mexican-born 23-year-old Lopez is coming off of a stunning third-round knockout of Ivan Martino on July 12, in Queens. On April 13, Garcia, a 26-year-old southpaw, won a six-round decision against Porfirio Gonzalez in Mexico City.

Undefeated featherweight Jose “Chocolatito” Gonzalez (12-0-2, 4 KOs), of New York, NY, will battle Ramon Contreras (15-7, 6 KOs), of Quellon, Chile, in a six-round bout. A cousin of four-division world champion Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez, the 23-year-old Gonzalez returns to battle following a first-round knockout of David Berna on March 8, in Queens, NY. Two fights ago, the southpaw Contreras knocked out Aldimar Silva in the second-round in his hometown.

Additional information for “Broadway Boxing at the Pope”, including a full slate of televised bouts, will be announced shortly.

