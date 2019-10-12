Canelo Alvarez says no to Gennady Golovkin, Demetrius Andrade fights

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

World middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 52-1-2 (35) has again dismissed calls for a third fight with Gennady Golovkin 40-1-1 (35) following the Kazakh’s close points win over Sergiy Derevyanchenko 13-2 (10) last weekend.

The popular 29-year-old Mexican, who is slated to face WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev in November, also labelled WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade “a boring fighter”.

“Obviously for me, Derevyanchenko won the fight,” Alvarez said. “It was a fight where he really looked good. It was his fight.

“Regarding Triple G, we all know, everyone knows, it’s unnecessary to say more, but he looked slow, and I think I gave everyone the pathway to see how to hurt him, which is the body, and that’s what we saw.”

Alvarez wouldn’t entirely rule out a third fight with Golovkin but said the monetary terms would have to be very good for him to consider it.

“Like I said before, and I’m going to repeat it again, I said it before the fight, and I’m going to repeat it. For me, that fight presents no challenge to me right now,” he continued.

“We fought two times, 24 rounds. I beat him, so he represents no challenge. However, what he does represent is some good business, so if they offer me something really good, maybe the third fight can happen.

“But for me, no, because he represents no challenge for me.”

Alvarez also dismissed talk of a unification bout with WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade, insisting it’s a fight that fans would not want to see.

“The truth is he hasn’t fought with anyone,” he said. “Hasn’t fought against anyone and he’s also boring, very boring.

“Maybe he’s a good fighter, but he’s a boring fighter, and at the end of the day, when there’s a boring fight, people are going to blame me.

“I like fights where there’s action, where people can enjoy a good show. That’s very important for me. But also he doesn’t represent a challenge for me, as well, because he hasn’t fought against anybody.”

