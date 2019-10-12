Dmitry Bivol reveals plans to unify the light heavyweight division

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol 16-0 (11) is ready to unify the titles providing he gets past Lenin Castillo 20-2-1 (15) at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago this Saturday night.

And the 28-year-old Russian says he would even move down to 168-pounds to face world middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

WBC boss Oleksandr Gvozdyk meets IBF kingpin Artur Beterbiev in a unification battle in Philadelphia next weekend while WBO champion Sergey Kovalev will defend his crown against Alvarez in Las Vegas on November 2.

“I want to make my mark in boxing history and to do this you have to fight the best,” said Bivol to Sky Sports.

“I am grateful that my team have found for me good boxers to fight, of course I want to fight against the other champions but sometimes you cannot do it because they are busy, but we have had good fights and I am happy with that.

“The fight next weekend is a great one and I would love to face the winner between Gvozdyk and Beterbiev, we will know more about my future after that fight. I don’t know who wins that fight, I don’t like to make predictions! But it’s a very good fight and I’m looking forward to it.

“Of course, the Kovalev fight could happen because we are in the same division. I don’t know what is going to happen in his fight with Canelo, but I am ready to fight anyone at light-heavyweight.

“It’s an interesting fight, it’s a big challenge for both; Kovalev is one of the best at 175lbs and is the bigger man, but Canelo is a great fighter, he’s younger and he’s strong too, nobody knows what will happen, we just have to wait and watch.

“Canelo? Of course! It’s a good fight for me. I’m taller than him, I have good boxing skills and enough experience to box a guy like him. He’s one of the best guys from middleweight, he’s not a heavyweight, if he was it would be difficult to talk about but he’s coming from two divisions below so why not? I can also make 168lbs. I have talked about this many times because I am not a big guy so I could make super-middleweight for a big fight.”

