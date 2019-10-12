Oleksandr Usyk: “I’m already in Deontay Wilder’s head”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk 16-0 (12) has laughed off claims Deontay Wilder 41-0-1 (40) that he lacks the size to compete at heavyweight.

“He’s not a threat to me,” WBC heavyweight champion Wilder told Sky Sports. “He’s too small for me. He does a lot of movement but that doesn’t faze me.”

The 32-year-old Ukrainian southpaw, who makes his heavyweight debut in Chicago tonight against late replacement Chazz Witherspoon, hit back at Wilder’s comments.

“I really don’t care what he’s saying. Actually, I like that he’s talking about me because it means I’m already into his head,” Usyk said.

“He’s a champion and knows what it takes. I like that he’s thinking about me.”

Usyk will be having his first fight since November last year when he defeated Tony Bellew at the MEN Arena in Manchester.

Old foe Bellew rates Usyk a chance of defeating Wilder but says he would struggle against the likes of Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

“Wilder, and that’s an easy answer. Don’t get me wrong, if Wilder lands on him then it’s not going to end well for Usyk, but you can say that about any heavyweight who Wilder lands on,” Bellew said to the Metro.

“I just think [Joshua and Tyson Fury] are too big for him. Fundamentally, he’s a much better boxer than all of them, and I include Fury in that, but he’s just too small to compete with them for 12 rounds.

“I think the size of Fury and Joshua would be a massive advantage and I don’t think Usyk could overcome it.

“If he was to fight Andy Ruiz tomorrow, then I think he’d win that fight by just being himself and doing what he does best.

“There are only a few guys I don’t see him winning against, but he’s by far the most skilled fighter in the division and that will always give him a chance.”

