Josh Warrington retains championship with two round destruction of Sofiane Takoucht

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington 30-0 (7) made light work of Sofiane Takoucht 35-4-1 (13) knocking him out in the second round to successfully defend his world championship for the third time at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on Saturday night.

The undefeated 28-year-old had little trouble with the French veteran’s southpaw style, finding a home for his straight right hand with frightening regularity.

Midway through the second frame Warrington dropped Takoucht in the neutral corner with a right hand down the pipe. The 33-yeard-old was quickly back to his feet, but the writing was on the wall.

See Also

A right cross followed by a left-right combination dropped Takoucht for the second time in the fight.

Takoucht attempted to tie Warrington up but a three-punch combination snapped his head back, forcing the referee to step in and stop the action.

After the fight Warrington expressed his disappointment at being unable to secure a unification fight against either Oscar Valdez or Leo Santa Cruz.

“There was nothing personal between us but I took my frustration at not getting a unification clash out on him,” Warrington said.

“It shows that what we’ve been working on has worked. The last fight was a wake-up call.

“I’ve made it very clear, my first defence was Carl Frampton and my second was my mandatory. My options are open but if anyone wants it, I’m here.”

Promoter Frank Warren praised Warrington’s performance.

“I thought it was a superb performance,” he said. “He had an awkward fight in [Kid] Galahad but before that that’s how he started his fights. He didn’t let the guy into his stride.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.