TJ Doheny returns with a win on the Oleksandr Usyk-Chazz Witherspoon undercard

Former IBF super bantamweight champion TJ ‘The Power’ Doheny 22-1 (16) got back in the winners column with a sixth-round TKO over Jesus Martinez 26-10 (13) on the undercard of Oleksandr Usyk vs Chazz Witherspoon at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Saturday night.

The Australian-based Irishman lost his world title in a hard-fought unification bout with WBA counterpart Danny Roman in Los Angeles in April.

“I have to say it hasn’t been a nice feeling dragging around an L for the past six months and I’m looking forward to getting back to winning ways and building momentum for bigger fights in the very near future,” Doheny told Irish-boxing.com ahead of the Martinez bout.

“It feels great to be back in the swing of things and having that fight week buzz again. It’s great to be back on a high-profile card like this and I want to thank MTK Global for getting me the opportunity.”

The 32-year-old southpaw is keen to get his hands on another world championship belt and doesn’t care who he has to face to achieve that.

The majority decision loss to WBA and IBF champion Roman would make a rematch a natural, but with the unified champion looking after mandatory obligations it won’t happen in the immediate future.

Rey Vargas holds the WBC belt while Emanuel Navarrete is the WBO champion.

“Which route I take to getting back on top doesn’t concern me, but I’m very confident I will secure another title fight in the next 6-8 months,” he said.

Doheny won the IBF world title with a 12-round unanimous decision victory over Ryosuke Iwasa in Japan in August last year.

