Cameron Cornering World Champions

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Having already become WBC No. 1 and earned a shot at Katie Taylor by outclassing the fearsome Anisha Basheel, undefeated ‘Il Capo’ (11-0, 7 KOs) is preparing to collide with Anahi Ester Sanchez (19-4, 11 KOs) on a colossal #MTKFightNight at York Hall.

The winner of the final eliminator books a shot at America’s WBC and WBA world super-lightweight champion Jessica McCaskill – a former opponent of Sanchez.

While speculation over mouth-watering potential world title match-ups continues, Cameron remains solely focused on blasting aside Sanchez in the knowledge victories will make it impossible to deny her the chance to achieve her dream.

See Also

Cameron said: “I’ve been tipped to challenger Katie Taylor for a world title for a while but I’m not waiting around.

“I’ve got my own career to focus on and whether my world title shot comes against Taylor or against McCaskill, I don’t really care.

“Since the Basheel fight, I’ve been working on a lot of technical stuff with my coaches Jamie Moore and Nigel Travis; adding more speed, angles and head movement to my game.

“Basheel had raw power but Sanchez will try and box as well so it’ll be a higher-level fight technically.

“Basheel came over here with a bad attitude and I gave her a lesson. Sanchez will have more respect because she’s been in with world champions but if she wants to come with attitude, that’s her problem.

“I will not take anyone’s s*** so it depends how she turns up. If she comes with attitude, she’ll get some attitude back.”

Joining Cameron on another fantastic bill at the home of British boxing is world-ranked welterweight Michael McKinson (17-0, 2 KOs), who faces the undefeated WBC Latino king Luis Alberto Veron (17-0-2, 8 KOs) plus former world title challenger Liam Walsh in a WBO European title clash with Maxi Hughes, Southern Area light-heavyweight king Dan Azeez, hotly-touted heavyweight George Fox and many more in action.

CLICK HERE FOR #MTKFIGHTNIGHT TICKETS

Stay up to date at mtkglobal.com and on social media @mtkglobal

Read more articles about: Chantelle Cameron

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.