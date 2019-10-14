Fight card Victory 8 – Legends of Hoan Kiem

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Legends of Hoan Kiem is to be held in the nation’s capitol of Hanoi on October 19. The event will put the spotlight on 12 of Vietnam’s best boxers, who will take on an outstanding group of “World team” fighters from Australia, Philippines, and Korea.

The main event will be a WBA sanctioned Asia East title at super middleweight featuring the country’s boxing “King” – Truong Dinh Hoang.

The Government run Vietnam Sports Administration (VSA) have been quoted as saying they want the Victory 8 boxing to be accessible to all sports and live entertainment fans, and it is anticipated that more than 20,000 people will attend the Legends of Hoan Kiem show. Ms Luu Huyen, a strategic director for Victory 8 endorsed those numbers. “This will be our biggest and best show yet! We are holding it in the most famous and historic part of Hanoi, and everyone is aware of the legends surrounding the sword and the turtle lake. We are honoured by the central government approving us to create history in such a special place, and we will get to show the people of Vietnam exactly how good their fighters are! We will also televise the matches live, and we expect that the free to air and live stream will get more than 10 million views. This will be an amazing event for Vietnam!”

Victory 8 – Legends of Hoan Kiem will start at 5pm with the main card commencing at 7.30pm (Hanoi time – GMT +7)

How to view:

Vietnam: HTV (free to air) and Victory 8 facebook facebook.com/victory8boxing/

