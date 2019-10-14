Frank Warren lashes Dereck Chisora

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Veteran promoter Frank Warren has hit back at Dereck Chisora after the heavyweight branded him a “dinosaur”.

Chisora launched his tirade last week after David Price was announced as his replacement opponent following the withdrawal of Joseph Parker due to illness believed to have been brought on by a spider bite.

Warren and Chisora have history together having worked on several fights through the years.

“Listen, I’m a dinosaur? This dinosaur will be there with the heavyweight champion in Daniel Dubois when he’s (Chisora) well and truly gone,” Warren told iFL TV.

“Both guys (Chisora and David Price) turned down the opportunity to fight Daniel Dubois. One of them loses and it could be the end of their career.

“The future of heavyweight boxing is with the dinosaur. That’s where he’s at.

“This dinosaur will be around a little bit longer, so he shouldn’t worry about it. As for the nonsense comments he makes, it is what it is.

“He should really come and kiss my backside for what I’ve done for him in this career. But, that’s another story.”

Chisora tried to distance himself from his comments, saying Warren did not owe him any money and insisting he held no ill will towards the promoter.

Warren said he tried to make a fight between Chisora and Joy Joyce following Parker’s withdrawal but the fight failed to eventuate.

“His nonsense comments don’t register with me,’ Warren insisted. “I don’t know what they’re all about. I made an offer to his manager, David Haye, for his man to fight Joyce.”

