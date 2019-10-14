Is the Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford Super Fight Now Just a Fantasy?

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

There is a lot you must admire about Terence Crawford.

Crawford is the WBO welterweight champion of the world and he’s also captured titles at 135 and 140 pounds. While campaigning at junior lightweight (140 pounds), he was able to unify the division. He has the same ambition at welterweight, but he is in a very tough position.

Crawford fights for Top Rank and all his bouts air either on ESPN, on the ESPN + app, or ESPN pay per view. The other three belts at welterweight are held by Errol Spence (IBF/WBC) and Manny Pacquiao (WBA), two men who are signed to powerful adviser Al Haymon while fighting exclusively on Premier Boxing Champions (FOX and SHOWTIME).

Spence defeated Porter in a very competitive fight on September 28. The action was two-ways throughout, and Spence needed a big knockdown in the 11th round to seal the deal. And while it would have seemed like the perfect time for Spence to call for a big fight with Crawford, as the public has been eager for it, he instead says that he is looking at guys like Pacquaio for his next move.

Given the fact that Top Rank’s Bob Arum and Haymon very rarely work together, the idea of Spence vs. Crawford happening anytime soon seems bleak.

And matters just took a turn for the worse recently, as Spence was involved in a horrific car crash near Downtown Dallas that saw him roll his Ferrari multiple times. Thankfully, Spence was ejected from the car before the crash, and is reportedly said to have not suffered any life-threatening injuries.

But who knows for sure how Spence will bounce back from this? Any kind of auto accident is a scary thing, hearing that Spence was driving fast, and without a seat belt, makes your pray that he learns from this. But even if he wasn’t reported to have any serious injuries, he still may have suffered some damage in the accident.

Crawford, like many others, took to social media to wish Spence a healthy recovery.

Word on the street was that Spence was being lined up for a pay per view fight vs. Danny Garcia for January. Garcia is a very tough and credible opponent and has captured titles at 140 and 147 pounds. But he’s not the man people in the sport are dying for Spence to face.

That guy is Crawford.

Crawford is lined up to defend his title this coming December against Egidijus Kavaliauskas. After that we must look to 2020 for hope of Spence and Crawford possibly meeting in the ring.

Crawford has been clamoring to face Spence, even opening to TMZ to tell Spence to take the fight (prior to Errol’s accident) recently. But it seems like wishful thinking at this point.

Not only do we have promotional issues affecting this situation, we also must deal with the fact that Spence was involved in near-death situation that may have affected him mentally and physically.

For now, all we can hope is for a full recovery from Errol, and then go back to the drawing board.

