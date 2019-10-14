Jeter Promotions Signs Undefeated Lightweight Brandon Chambers

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Jeter Promotions has announced the signing of undefeated lightweight Brandon Chambers to a promotional deal.

Chambers was born in Kentucky, but now resides in Baltimore, Maryland, and has a record of 1-0-1 with one knockout..

Chambers attended Baltimore International College, which is now known as Strafford University.

The 34 year-old Chambers is an eight-year veteran of the Baltimore Police,and he has become a popular ticket seller on the Maryland circuit.

Chambers began boxing at the age of 18, and he competed in 10 amateur bouts.

“I always wanted to be a boxer after watching Mike Tyson fight, but my mom was very against it. She felt the same way when I became a Police Officer,” said Chambers.

Chambers turned professional March 8th with a draw with Christopher Haney.

“I am pressure fighter, who likes to mix it up on the inside,” Chambers said when describing his style.

“It makes me feel good that Jeter Promotions sees potential in me both as a fighter and as a role model in the community. Tony Jeter is a good person as well. It is extremely difficult to balance both being a police officer and being a boxer, but this is my dream and its my passion.”

Chambers has two children. Both girls ages 11 and four.

In his off-time, Chambers enjoys to cook and Crab Macaroni is his best dish.

On Friday night at Maryland Live Casino, Chambers will rematch the man who he had a draw with in pro debut, Christopher Haney.

“This is a rematch. I thought that I won the 1st bout, so on Friday night alot of questions that remained from that fight will be answered.

