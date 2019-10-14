King’s Promotions Signs Undefeated Featherweight Carlos Vidal And Re-Signs Undefeated Heavyweight Michael Polite Coffie

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

King’s Promotions has announced the signing of undefeated featherweight Carlos Vidal as well as re-signing undefeated heavyweight Michel Polite Coffie.

“We at King’s Promotions have high expectations for both of these undefeated fighters. We are extremely proud of these signings , and cannot wait for them to get back in the ring,” said King’s Promotions CEO, Marshall Kauffman.

Vidal of Mayaguez, Puerto Rico and now resides in North Las Vegas, Nevada has a record of 15-0 with 14 knockouts.

Vidal was a two-time Puerto Rican National Champion with an amateur record of 104 wins against just 10 losses.

Since turning professional in 2016, Vidal has a win over Antonio Castro (5-1). In his last bout, Vidal stopped Jesus Ricardo Armenta on May 25th in Mexico.

Vidal has stopped his last four opponents.

Coffie of Brooklyn, New York, has a record of 6-0 with five knockouts.

Coffie turned professional on November 21, 2017 with a 1st round stoppage over Ralph Alexander.

Coffie is coming off a 2nd round stoppage over Eduardo Vitela on March 29th in Philadelphia.

He was the number-one ranked amateur super heavyweight

Coffie won the 2017 New York Daily News Open Champion where he defeated the number-one ranked fighter in the United States, Nkosi Solomon.

Before boxing, Michael and his nine siblings were removed from care from their drug addicted mother, and awarded to the state of New York. At age two, he was put into foster care and bounced from family to family in each section of Brooklyn.

One he reached his teenage years, Michael was placed in a stable family in Malverne, New York.

Michael then relocated to Brooklyn and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Michael served for eight years, which included tours in Afghanistan.

