West Point Boxing Fall Classic Winchester’s Cadet Luca LoConte Botis Returns home Nov. 10

The National Collegiate Boxing Association (NCBA) will present the “West Point Fall Classic” on Sunday, November 10, at Anthony’s in Malden, Massachusetts.

Members of the West Point boxing team will compete against amateur boxers from USA Boxing New England, University of Connecticut, Trinity College, Hartford College, and the University of Massachusetts.

“We are excited for this upcoming event featuring the best college athletes in the Northeast,” said Eric Buller, President of the National Collegiate Boxing Association and member of the USA Boxing Board of Directors. “We are also happy to include some of the most impressive local athletes as well. This is a win for everyone who attends: local athletes, future leaders of America, dedicated coaches and officials, boxing legends, great venue and outstanding ring action. Thanks to Anthony’s for hosting us and to all that are working hard to make this event the great success it will be.”

United States Military Academy Senior Cadet Luca LoConte Botis, who hails from nearby Winchester (MA), will be showcased in what will likely be his final local boxing competition.

A 2015 graduate of Winchester High School, where he captained the school’s cross country, swimming and outdoor track teams. Botis will be supported by a large contingent of family and friends.

A tribute to the USA Boxing Alumni Association will also be on tap, including appearances by 1988 Olympic gold medalist Ray Mercer, International Boxing Hall of Fame referee Steve Smoger, three-time Fight of the Year participant “Irish” Micky Ward (Lowell, MA), three-time two division world champion “El Gallo” Jose Antonio Rivera (Worcester, MA), and former New England amateur champion and reigning IBA super welterweight champion Greg “The Villain” Vendetti (Stoneham, MA).

Doors open at 2 p.m. ET, first bout scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Limited tickets are available for purchase by calling Seacoast Ticket Agency at 1.800.382.5242.

