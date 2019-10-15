Dennis Hogan set to face Jermall Charlo for WBC middleweight title in Brooklyn

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former world title challenger Dennis ‘Hurricane’ Hogan 28-2-1 (7) will move up a weight class to challenge WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo 29-0 (21) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on December 7.

In his last bout in April the 34-year-old Australian-based Irishman challenged WBO junior middleweight champion Jaime Munguia 34-0 (27) in Mexico, losing a hotly disputed majority decision.

“All light middleweight avenues were explored. I had my team working hard for all the time in between my last fight. I knew it would be tough to get fights,” Hogan told Irish-boxing.

“I knew for a long time my best performance was yet to come and I wanted it to come as I captured the [world title] belt. The once I had the belt I felt everyone would want to fight me.

“Unfortunately the performance came [against Munguia], but we left without the belt. So I had nothing to offer, but everyone got to see how awkward my movement and I became avoided by the guys at light middle.”

The loss left Hogan with two options: work his way back into a mandatory contender position or look at a move up in weight. Team Hogan chose the latter.

“It was looking too difficult, it took years and years to get to WBO mandatory,” Hogan said.

“Unfortunately in boxing most fighters are looking for an advantage on an opponent before they fight, but I’m just like ‘every fight is tough, dare to be great and go for the best to get to the top’ – and this fight is certainly that.

“This is definitely an opportunity move, rather than do all the getting position to force mandatory again. We have the world title fight straight up and ready right now, what more can you ask for?

“I have been a champion at middleweight before and I can do it again at world level.”

