Sergey Rabchenko calls out Tim Tszyu after weekend win

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Junior middleweight Sergey Rabchenko 30-5 (22) has called out undefeated Australian Tim Tszyu 14-0 (10) following his easy points win over journeyman Aliaksandr Dzemka 6-11 (2) in a six-round bout at the MGC Club in Minsk, Belarus on Saturday night.

The 33-year-old says he has unfinished business in Australia following his 12-round split decision loss to Anthony Mundine in Melbourne five years ago.

IBF number eight and WBO number 12 Tszyu, 24, is set to face Jack Brubaker in Sydney in December.

See Also

“I feel I have unfinished business in Australia. It is a beautiful place, with great people, but I want to knock out one of their up and coming talents in Tim Tszyu,” said Rabchenko to Fightnews.

“I look at Tim Tszyu and think he is talented, not as good as his father obviously, but it is someone I can beat and take his place in the world ratings.”

Rabchenko broke a string of three losses dating back two years with his victory over Dzemka on the weekend.

“Sergey boxed well on the weekend, the idea was to get rounds in and shake off any rust since his last fight in June,” said his manager Philippe Fondu.

“As a team we have set our sights on Tim Tszyu. The Australian boxing public is familiar with Sergey after his great fight there with Mundine, so we believe it’s probably a fight that can be made quite easily.”

Rabchenko added: “I see Tszyu has a fight against another Australian scheduled. If he wants a real challenge after that, all he has to do is get in contact with my team.

“My record is now 30 wins and 5 losses and I plan on making Tszyu win number 31”.

Read more articles about: Sergey rabchenko, Tim Tszyu

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.