Jarrell Miller: “Big Baby is almost back!”

Heavyweight contender Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller 23-0-1 (20) is plotting his ring return following his failed drugs test earlier this year.

The Brooklyn banger was scheduled to challenge Anthony Joshua for his IBF, WBA and WBO world titles in New York in June before testing positive to numerous banned substances.

Andy Ruiz Jr stepped in on six weeks’ notice and wrested the titles from Joshua with a dramatic seventh-round knockout.

Now the 31-year-old is fighting to get back into world title contention and is in negotiations with several broadcast outlets to carry his fights.

“Big Baby is almost back. I am back. I’m going to figure which team to go with. It could be ESPN, it could be Fox, and it could be DAZN,” Miller said in an interview with Fighthub.

“We don’t know yet. Money talks. I don’t know yet, but we’ll see, you know?

“I wouldn’t say officially, but their paperwork is the closest one to what I kind of want. But nothing’s official. I haven’t signed with nobody yet.”

Miller said he can’t pick a winner for the Ruiz Jr vs Joshua rematch in Saudi Arabia on December 7.

“Nobody has never fought in Saudi Arabia, so I don’t know,” Miller said.

“Them fighting in America would have been different. I know the atmosphere would have been different. Andy was hungry [for the previous fight with Joshua].

“Has Andy kind of settled down the last couple of months? Is AJ more hungry now?

“In Saudi Arabia, what can be done, and what can be tolerated? I don’t know. So when you hear that… and he got his ass whooped, and he’s getting $75 million. Listen, when I beat their ass, I’m going to Saudi too. We’ll see.”

