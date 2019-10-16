Slimmed down Andy Ruiz Jr promises even better performance against Anthony Joshua in rematch

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr 33-1 (22) has unveiled a new streamlined physique ahead of his rematch with Anthony Joshua 22-1 (21) in Saudi Arabia on December 7.

Back in June Ruiz Jr stepped in on six weeks’ notice to replace Jarrell Miller at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden to face the undefeated Joshua for his unified heavyweight championship.

After being dropped in the third round the 268-pound Ruiz Jr returned the favour twice in the same frame and kept the pressure on for the rest of the bout, dropping Joshua twice more in the seventh before referee Michael Griffin waved off the fight at the 1:27 mark.

This time around the Mexican-American world champion says he will be coming in lighter and more agile than in their first bout, when Ruiz Jr surprised the 248-pound Brit with his movement and activity.

“I have a lot of respect for Anthony, outside the ring he is a very good man,” Ruiz Jr said in an interview with ESPN Deportes.

“But inside [the ring] there are no friends, there is no respect or anything.

“It will not be an easy fight. I think it will be a hard fight, but nothing is easy in life, so we are training very hard. We will be prepared for whatever he brings.

“I will arrive in better condition… lighter, faster and more powerful. They will believe that in December they will win.

“People will always talk like this, but I have faith that we’re going to win and shut up more mouths.”

